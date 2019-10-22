News 2 Know: Astros gear up for Game 1 of the World Series amid SI article controversy and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

It's Game 1 of the World Series, y'all! The Astros start the battle for the ultimate trophy against the Washington Nationals at tonight's home game. We've got tons of Astros coverage including a full schedule of games and local bars and watch parties at Click2Houston.com/Astros.

Let's go, Astros!

Let's start the day with a look at the weather.

Weather

Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s early Tuesday morning. The cool weather is thanks to very dry, crisp air blanketing southeast Texas. It cools off quickly during the nighttime hours! Check Eric's full forecast here​​​​​​

Gerrit Cole preparing for first World Series start

Associated Press Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole waves to the crowd as he leaves the mound after striking out Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo for his 300th season strikeout during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept.…

Gerrit Cole will get the baseball tonight in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series. The Astros and Nationals begin their best of seven series at Minute Maid Park.

Read more

Astros shrouded in controversy over SI article ahead of World Series Game 1

2018 Getty Images Roberto Osuna #54 of the Houston Astros reacts after walking Mitch Moreland #18 of the Boston Red Sox (not pictured) and scoring Steve Pearce #25 (not pictured) in the eighth inning during Game Three of the American League Championship Series…

The Astros are in the spotlight for the clinching the World Series, but amid all the celebration, there is also some controversy.

Read more

How to claim your free Astros World Series Watch Party voucher at Minute Maid Park

Getty Images A general view of the Houston Astros' home stadium Minute Maid Park.

Here's how you can cheer on the Astros without having to travel to Washington. ​​​​​​​

Read more

Jimmy Carter hospitalized with fractured pelvis after fall at Georgia home

Copyright 2019 CNN Former President Jimmy Carter made his feelings known on a Donald Trump victory in 2020, saying if Trump were reelected for a second term it would be "a disaster."

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized after a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright, Jennifer Reyna and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.