News 2 Know: Astros game postponed, Bill Balleza announces retirement date and more

Weather

The cold front moved through leaving us on the cloudy side this evening with temperatures in the upper 60s. Those numbers will slide slowly south as we head into the evening with 50s overnight! Look for a low in Houston tomorrow of 56! Check Frank's full forecast here.

Longtime news anchor and Houston icon Bill Balleza to retire in January

KPRC

Following an esteemed 49-year career, KPRC 2 News anchor Bill Balleza has announced that he will retire from the station in January 2020. The announcement was made to the KPRC 2 News team during a meeting today.

Read more

Here's when the Astros and Yankees will play the rest of the ALCS

The American League Championship Series Game 4 between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees has been postponed due to "inclement conditions in the New York City area," according to a release from Major League Baseball.

Read more

HPD Chief Art Acevedo talks about potential changes to bail system

Changes may be coming to how Harris County's bail system handles misdemeanor criminal charges.

Read more

Woman arrested, accused of leaving children alone in motel before fire

A 31-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said she left two children unattended in a motel room last week.

Read more

High school student hospitalized after falling off car while hood surfing, officials say

A 17-year-old Klein Oak High School student was taken to an area hospital Wednesday after he fell off the hood of a car in the parking lot of Hildebrandt Intermediate School.

Read more

