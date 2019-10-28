News 2 Know: Astros back at home for Game 6, JJ Watt out for the season and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

The Astros have taken the lead in the World Series and are back in town to try to clinch the World Series title. We’ve got tons of Astros coverage including a full schedule of games and local bars and watch parties at Click2Houston.com/Astros.

Let’s go, Astros!

Let's take a look at the weather.

Weather

After a beautiful weekend, expect warmer, more humid, cloudier and eventually rainy weather through mid-week. Temperatures will start off slightly warmer in the upper 50s and low 60s and afternoon temperatures near 80 degrees through Wednesday. Take a look at Justin's full forecast here.

How the Astros took over this series

What a difference a few days has made for the Astros.

WATCH: Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series

President Donald Trump's low-profile appearance Sunday night at Game 5 of the World Series came at a high-profile moment of his presidency. Yet he still drew loud boos and jeers when introduced to the crowd.

J.J. Watt says he's 'gutted' after suffering season-ending injury

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt says he's "absolutely gutted" to have suffered a season-ending injury in the team's 27-24 win against the Raiders.

Easy money: 6 important steps to get high school students ready for college

There are 5,300 colleges and universities for a student to choose from in the U.S.

Navigating the road to college can be confusing, and paying for it is no picnic either.

This haunted car wash in Spring, TX will clean your car, spook you silly

For just $20, you can get a good scare in while checking an errand off your to-do list at a ‘haunted car wash’ in Spring, TX.

