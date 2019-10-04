News 2 Know: 8 Houston locations plagued by death, Hempstead mayor arrested and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Weather

It'll be a humid night and temps will fall slowly through the 80s into the 70s. The weekend looks like what we've seen -- 90s for highs, mid 70s for lows with only slight rain chances. Check Frank's full forecast here.

8 notorious Houston-area locations plagued by death

google Maps A Google Map view of the Hotel Galvez in Galveston.

It's October, which means it's finally acceptable to bring out all your Halloween decorations and get ready for the spooky holiday.

Accused killer walks free for 2 weeks after ankle monitor is repossessed due to missed payments

An accused killer was allowed to walk free for two weeks after his ankle monitoring device was repossessed.

Hempstead mayor, daughter accused of not paying utilities bills totaling $20K

City of Hempstead website Michael Wolfe, the mayor of Hempstead, Texas, was arrested on Oct. 2, 2019 in connection with corruption investigations in the city. (Image from City of Hempstead website)

The Texas Rangers arrested the mayor of Hempstead in Waller County Wednesday after an independent audit of the city's finances revealed inconsistencies that sparked an investigation into possible corruption.

New DPS policy limits troopers' waistline sizes; lawsuit says it's discriminatory

A lawsuit was filed Thursday challenging the relatively new addition to the Texas Department of Public Safety's physical fitness test, claiming that measuring waistlines isn't an accurate indicator of how well a trooper can do their job.

How to get Astros playoff tickets after they've sold out

KPRC

Tickets are limited to the ALDS, as the Houston Astros take on the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 is Friday and the Astros reported tickets have sold out. There's still a chance to purchase tickets — but you'll likely have to turn to the secondary market to find them.

