News 2 Know: 2 lanes open on I-10, impeachment inquiry into President Trump and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Today was National Voter Registration Day, so be sure to register to vote so you can be ready for the upcoming 2020 election.

Let's wrap up the day with a look at the forecast and the top headlines.

Weather

Highs reached 90F today but the air is relatively dry. Temps drop through the 80s to an overnight low of 72F. Tomorrow is a repeat: Warm and dry with highs near 92F. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

2 EB lanes open on I-10 at San Jacinto bridge, WB lanes expected to be open by morning rush hour

KPRC Barges that broke loose from their moorings Thursday night were successfully removed from underneath the I-10 San Jacinto bridge in Channelview on Sunday, according to the San Jacinto River unified command.

Traffic on the Interstate 10 East Freeway at the San Jacinto Bridge has been a major headache for drivers coming in and out of that area since it was closed last week.

Read more

Speaker announces formal impeachment inquiry

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a dramatic and historic move that comes as the President faces outrage over reports that he pressured a foreign leader in an effort to target a political rival.

Read more

'Just give them back': 4 horses stolen from family's Southside barn during Imelda

Thieves stole four horses from a barn on Houston's Southside during Tropical Storm Imelda.

Read more

Update on Tropical Storm Imelda's impact on USPS

KPRC2 Damage is seen at the North Houston Processing and Distribution Center after Tropical Storm Imelda came through the Houston area in September 2019.

Many Houstonians haven't received mail since Wednesday as a result of Tropical Imelda Storm's impact on several post offices east of Houston and near Beaumont.

Read more

Bus drivers criticize HISD after working during Imelda's flooding event

Getty Images A school bus makes its way through flooded Hopper Road on Sept. 19, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Educational Support Personnel Officials and bus drivers for Houston Independent School District want answers from the district about its decision to keep its schools open during dangerous weather conditions.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright, Jennifer Reyna and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

On this day: In 1789, the first Supreme Court was established after the Judiciary Act was passed by Congress and signed by President George Washington.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.