News 2 Know: 2 shot in head in north Houston, men rob 73-year-old woman & more

The cold front has officially rolled through and we are waking up to temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s. The day is expected to be overcast and will remain cold, but the weekend is shaping up to be beautiful. Check out Justin's full forecast here.

1 dead, another shot in head after apparent robbery in north Houston. police say

KPRC Two people were hit in the head following a shooting in north Houston.

At least one person is dead following a shooting in north Houston. The shooting happened around 5:55 a.m. Friday on Utah Street and Granville Drive, according to authorities.

Two men rob 73-year-old woman after following her home from bank

A 73-year-old woman was robbed in front of her home in southeast Houston on Thursday by two men who had apparently followed her home from the bank.

Pasadena ISD substitute teacher accused of having sex with student last year

KPRC Olivia Huerta, 23, was arrested and charged with felony sexual assault of a child and felony inappropriate relationship with a student on Nov. 6, 2019.

A 23-year-old substitute teacher at Pasadena Independent School District is facing charges after being accused of having sex with a 16-year-old male student in 2018.

Several HISD board members are no-shows at Thursday night meeting

A day after the state announced its takeover of the Houston Independent School District, a regularly scheduled board meeting to discuss future agenda items and a workshop was held Thursday.

