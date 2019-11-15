News 2 Know: 2 dead after manhunt near Spring, woman shot in head while driving and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

Before we get to this morning's top stories, let's get a check on the forecast.

Weather

It was a foggy morning, but as the fog clears and the sun comes out, we can expect a lovely Friday with highs in the 60s. The weekend is also looking to be pleasant with clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Check out Justin's full forecast here.

Murder suspect, second man found dead inside apartment after manhunt in Spring

MCSO Roderick Bowers is seen in this mug shot provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 14, 2019.

A manhunt for a Mississippi murder suspect is over after authorities said he was found dead along with another person inside an apartment in Spring.

Read more

Woman fighting for her life after being shot in head while driving with boyfriend

KPRC Police are searching for a shooter after they said a woman was shot in the head while driving in north Houston.

Police are searching for a shooter after they said a woman was shot in the head while driving in north Houston.

Read more

Browns star, former A&M player Myles Garrett facing NFL discipline after wild outburst

2019 Getty Images CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.…

Myles Garrett swung a helmet. The NFL will soon swing back at the Cleveland Browns star.

Read more

An ambassador fired: What to watch on Day 2 of impeachment

Getty Images Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William B. Taylor Jr. (L) and Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George P. Kent are sworn-in prior to testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office…

An ambassador, her firing and a pair of fixers. Those details stand at the center of Marie Yovanovitch's story, a personal ordeal she'll relate to Americans and the world Friday as part of the Democrat-driven impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.