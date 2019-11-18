News 2 Know: 12 Aggies honored 20 years after bonfire collapse, mom delivers baby in van and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

We're done with the wintry weather (at least for a few days anyway) and we've earned a nice warm-up! We'll start the week right on target for this time of year, in the low 50s and upper 40s in the morning and near 70 degrees later today. Plan for a jacket early in the morning, but by afternoon you can get by without one as sunny skies should provide a nice warm-up. Check out Justin's full forecast here.

Highlights from Kanye West, choir performance at Lakewood Church

At least 17,000 people attended Lakewood Church Sunday night to watch Kanye West and his choir perform during the "Jesus Is King" Sunday Service.

Thousands gather to remember 12 Aggies lost in tragic A&M bonfire collapse

KPRC Thousands gathered Monday at 2:42 a.m. for a memorial honoring those lost after a 100-year-old tradition unexpectedly took the lives of those 12 people.

Twenty years ago, tragedy struck Texas A&M. The bonfire was an annual tradition at the campus, and every year students looked forward to the lighting of the massive structure, and 1999 was no different.

Congratulations! Mom welcomes baby boy in van parked along North Freeway

KPRC It was an exciting morning for a mother, baby and firefighters with Station 67.

What's that smell? 3 appliances you didn't even know you needed to clean

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, It's time to get your home ready for the holidays and extra visitors. Sometimes no matter how much you clean, there are smells you can't seem to eliminate.

