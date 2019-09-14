Armed former student arrested at Langham Creek HS, mugshots of protesters and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Friday, Sept. 13.

Weather

Get ready for the heat to turn on with a lot of blue sky this weekend. High Friday reached 96F. Nice big FULL MOON tonight! Enjoy! Friday Football weather looks clear and warm. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Armed former Cy-Fair ISD student arrested after fleeing campus, police say

KPRC One person had been detained and authorities are searching for a second person after hearing reports of a gunman inside a school in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

A former Cy-Fair Independent School District student armed with a gun was arrested Friday after running from officers who confronted him on campus, police said.

Read more

These are the Greenpeace activists who were charged in Fred Hartman Bridge protest

The identities and mug shot photos of those who were arrested in Thursday's Greenpeace protest have been released.

Read more

Harris County man charged with murder of brother-in-law

Harris County Sheriff's Office Akira Smith was charged and arrested with the murder of his brother-in-law.

A 32-year-old man was charged with the murder of his brother-in-law, whose body was found earlier this week wrapped in a blanket and dumped along Cypress Creek near Spring.

Read more

'Demon' baby stares out at teen mom-to-be in ghostly ultrasound

Iyanna Alston Iyanna Alston shared this now-viral image on her Facebook page.

A 17-year-old pregnant woman went in for an ultrasound at 24 weeks, excited to learn the sex of her baby at her appointment, but was spooked by the image on the monitor revealing her daughter photo-ready, smiling and staring back like “demon.”

Read more

Houston BBQ spot nominated as one of America's 50 best new restaurants

Blood Bros. BBQ ribs - Facebook

A restaurant in the Houston area was nominated as one of the 50 best new restaurants in America.

Read more

On this day: In 1956, IBM introduced the RAMAC, which was the first commercial hard disk drive-based computer.

