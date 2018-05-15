'Yanny or Laurel What do you hear?!' The latest social media craze

HOUSTON - We've had the dress and the shoe. Now it's Yanny or Laurel.

Beauty and fashion designer Cloe Feldman tweeted a video Monday with an audio track and asked people to vote, 'What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel.'

Even Houston Texans star J.J. Watt weighed in

Yanny vs. Laurel is starting some real fights — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 15, 2018

This takes us back to the social media debates over the blue/gold or white/black dress and the gray or pink shoe.

Click on the video below and decide for yourself.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.