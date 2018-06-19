Willie Nelson tweets to Trump: 'Let's go down to a border detention center together'

Willie Nelson performs on stage during the Imagine: John Lennon 75th Birthday Concert at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 5, 2015, in New York. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Blackbird)

SAN ANTONIO - Country music legend Willie Nelson voiced his opinion this past week on the current immigration issues going on on the border as thousands of children have been separated from their parents.

In a tweet posted on his wife's account, Annie Nelson, Nelson tweeted, "@realDonaldTrump Hey Donald this is @WillieNelson Let's go down to the border detention center together to better understand what's happening down there?! Let's talk!"

According to the Austin 360, Nelson's publicist verified that the tweet did come from Nelson.

Nelson was interviewed by Rolling Stone last week, when he voiced his concern about the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy.

"What's going on at our Southern border is outrageous. Christians everywhere should be up in arms." Nelson told Rolling Stone.

