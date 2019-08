Copyright (c) 2016 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HOUSTON - Willie Nelson is coming to Sugar Land this fall.

The music icon will perform at Smart Financial Centre on November 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on-sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, go here.





