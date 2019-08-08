Willie Nelson cancels tour due to 'breathing problem'

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HOUSTON - Singer Willie Nelson has canceled his tour, citing a medical issue.

Nelson, 86, apologized to his fans Wednesday night in a tweet.

“I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have a doctor check out,” Nelson wrote.

Nelson had a stop at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land planned for Nov. 18. It’s not immediately clear what ticket holders should expect as far as refunds.

The Abbott, Texas, native ended his tweet by saying, “I’ll be back.”

