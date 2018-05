The Season 14 finale of "The Voice" airs tonight on NBC.

America is voting on one of Monday night's performances from the four finalists, which include: Spensha Baker and Kyla Jade from Team Blake, Britton Buchanan from Team Alicia, and Brynn Cartelli from Team Kelly.

Viewer voting continues until 12 p.m. E.T. The winner will be revealed during tonight's two hour show, which begins at 9 p.m. E.T.

See more here from NBC.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.