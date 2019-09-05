The best bars to cheer on your favorite college football team in Houston

Sam Ehlinger smiles as he runs into the endzone for a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter of the 2018 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 6, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

HOUSTON - As we are in a new football season, Houstonians may not be able to make the trek down to watch some of their favorite college teams in person. But have no fear, Houston has plenty of different bars around town to watch college football and enjoy drinks and game-day banter with other fans and alumni.

You can also avoid the game day crowds, ticket prices and travel by watching college football at these spots.

Here are some bars and spots you should check out:

Baylor University

Little Woodrow's Bellaire (4235 Bellaire Blvd., 77025)

Little Woodrow's is the official watch party headquarters for the Baylor Network of Houston. Support the Baylor Bears by heading over to Little Woodrow's and catching all the games on HD TV's with sound and a beer in hand.

Texas A&M

McIntyre's (1230 W 20th St., 77008)

McIntyre's is the spot for Aggie football this year, but really all games in general. The lively full-service bar in the Heights has over 49 TV's, a large outdoor area with a swing set and a rotating schedule of food trucks every week.

The University of Alabama

The Dogwood (2403 Bagby St., 77006)

The Dogwood is a great spot to enjoy some University of Alabama football. The southern bar has a large rooftop bar that allows guests to overlook the downtown Houston skyline. There is also an extensive brunch and food menu.

Flying Pug Sports Pub (592 Sawdust Rd., The Woodlands, 77380)

Alabama fans can find a sea of crimson at the Flying Pug Sports Pub. The popular pub has 23 flat screen televisions along with great lunchtime deals.

The University of Houston

The Den Campus Pub (4635 Calhoun Rd., 77004)

There is no better place to watch Cougar football then at the original campus bar. The Den was founded as the first bar on the UH campus and has been holding the strong title ever since with a variety of food, beer and liquor options.

The University of Oklahoma

Fuego's Saloon (817 Durham Dr., 77007)

OU hosts their official club watch parties at Fuego's. This bar and grill is open seven days a week and is a great place to host events with a large outdoor patio.

The University of Texas at Austin

Revelry on Richmond (1613 Richmond Ave., 77006)

This sports and craft beer bar offers a full cocktail and wine menu along with a popular $5 happy hour that offers $5 drinks and $6 appetizers. While the bar caters to a lot of longhorn fans, it is also a great spot nestled in the Museum District to unwind at happy hour after a day at the office or to have a drink on the patio.

Nick's Place (2713 Rockyride Dr., 77063)

Nick's Place has over 40 TV's where guests can indulge in breakfast, lunch or dinner while watching college football. There are daily specials and guests can even get food delivery or catering by Nick's, which is open every night until 1 a.m.

Stadia Sports Grill (Pearland, Pearland East, Woodlands)

Everyday fans can head over to Stadia Sports Grill to watch the biggest game on the screen, enjoy daily specials and even join the Stadia Club that has members-only deals and promotions.

Honorable Mention: These bars are great for all the above teams

Kirby Ice House (3333 Eastside St., 77098)

Providence Heights Bar (1308 W 20th St., 77008)

Moxie's Grill & Bar (5000 Westheimer Rd., 77056)

Lucky's Pub (Downtown and West Houston locations)

Bungalow Heights (1919 Beall St., 77008)

Pluckers Wing Bar (Multiple locations)

If you didn't see your team do not fret. Be sure to check your favorite colleges website for different alumni watch parties in Houston and beyond. Also, check out teambarfinder.com and GameWatch.info for more specific information on your team or school.

Happy football season.

