What's the best movie to see in Houston today?

Need date night ideas? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Houston.

Here are the highest-rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Toy Story 4

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called "Forky" to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Toy Story 4" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on June 21.

"Cooley's film quickens and deepens," according to Anthony Lane of the New Yorker, while Salon's Matthew Rozsa said, "The latest installment, 'Toy Story 4,' is perhaps the bleakest (and most beautiful) of them all."

Get a piece of the action at Cinemark Tinseltown USA (11450 East Freeway), AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) and Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD (12920 Northwest Freeway) through Wednesday, July 3 . Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Booksmart

Two academic teenage superstars realize, on the eve of their high school graduation, that they should have worked less and played more. Determined to never fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Booksmart" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on May 24.

"It's more John Hughes than Judd Apatow, and it's a little more 'Bridesmaids' than 'Lady Bird'...a success on [its] own terms," noted Kristen Evans of The New Republic, while Salon's Erin Keane said, "'Booksmart' puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age night-of comedy because it's focused on two girls, one of whom is also queer."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Regal Houston Marq*E ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Sunday, June 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Iron Giant

In the small town of Rockwell, Maine in October 1957, a giant metal machine befriends a 9-year-old boy and ultimately finds its humanity by unselfishly saving people from their own fears and prejudices.

With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1999 release boasts plenty of accolades. Minneapolis Star Tribune's Jeff Strickler said, "While youngsters will enjoy the film on one level, it reaches out to adults on a completely different plane. They will see an allegory about power and politics and the danger of allowing either to run roughshod over humanity," and Newsweek's David Ansen noted, "This is not exactly standard children's fare, but kids (and their parents) should be smitten by its wit and wisdom."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Studio Movie Grill Pearland (8440 S. Sam Houston East Parkway) and Studio Movie Grill City Centre (805 Town and Country Blvd.) through Wednesday, July 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Midsommar

A young couple travels to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown and attend its mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly descends into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Set to be released on Wednesday, July 3, "Midsommar" already has a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The AV Club's A.A. Dowd said, "This is, in other words, a less perfectly crafted nightmare than (Ari) Aster's last one. But there's a deranged integrity to its sprawl, and to the filmmaker's willingness to embrace the darkest, most unsparing aspects of human desire," while Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly stated, "The skin-pricking pleasures of 'Midsommar' aren't rational, they're instinctive: a thrilling, seasick freefall into the light."

Get a piece of the action at Cinemark Tinseltown USA (11450 East Freeway), Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace & RPX (3839 Weslayan), AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway), and Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD (12920 Northwest Freeway) through Wednesday, July 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

