Disney Cruise planning special series of sailings to Caribbean, Bahamas from Galveston

HOUSTON - The most magical place on Earth is bringing a taste of magic to Galveston.

According to a news release, the Disney Wonder will be docked in Galveston for a “special series of sailings to the Caribbean and Bahamas.”

Here is what you need to know:

When will the ship be in Galveston?

It is expected to arrive beginning in late November.

How many nights are the cruises?

Travelers can choose between four, six and seven nights.

What are the Caribbean destinations?

The Caribbean stops include Cozumel, Mexico and Falmouth, Jamaica

What are the Bahamian destinations?

Destinations in the Bahamas includes Castaway Cay and Key West Florida. Two of the Bahamian cruises will stop at Nassau, Bahamas. Another will take guests to Disney’s private island for an exclusive second day.

Where can you purchase tickets?

Tickets for the Galveston cruises can be found at Disneycruise.disney.go.com/cruises-destinations/list/#galveston-texas. For other tickets and information, visit Disneycruise.disney.go.com.

