Entertainment

What to know about the 70 breweries and 10 tequila brands at the Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival

This Labor Day weekend the 10th annual Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival is taking place in Galveston.

Here are three things you should know before driving out to the air-conditioned indoor festival:

1. There will be over 70 participating breweries and 10 tequila and mezcal participating brands​​​​​​​

Sample from over 70 beers from across the world. Designated Driver tickets are available for $20 at the door Saturday only.

2. You can eat at a Nacho Bar and tequila forum seminars

In addition to the tequila tasting there will be a nacho bar. A tequila forum seminar is included with Friday's Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting ticket purchase, there you will learn about the five types of tequila.

3. Everyone welcome at the Brew-B-Que Sunday 

This is the only day in which guests of all ages are welcome. The family-friendly event will feature Texas style food and music.

About the event
Where: Moody Gardens 7 Hope Blvd, Galveston
When: Friday through Sunday
Tickets: Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting starting at $30, Brewhaha Grand Tasting starting at $35, Brew-B-Que starting at $8
More details
 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.