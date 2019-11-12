Walking Dead's Christian Serratos is the new Selena in Netflix original series

HOUSTON - Nearly one year ago Netflix announced its plans to create a scripted series based on the life of Selena Quintanilla, and the woman who will play the Queen of Tejano has finally been revealed.

Christian Serratos stars as the iconic performer in Selena: The Series. Netflix introduced the actress in a brief video online.

Serratos is most known for her role as Rosita Espinosa in The Walking Dead and Angela, best friend to Bella Swan, in the Twilight Saga.

Co-hosting in the series are Ricardo Chavira, Gabriel Chavarria, Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy Lopez and Madison Taylor Baez.

Christian Serratos will play Selena Quintanilla in Selena: The Series — Ricardo Chavira will co-star as Selena's father Abraham, Gabriel Chavarria as her brother A.B., Noemi Gonzalez as her sister Suzette, Seidy Lopez as her mother Marcella, & Madison Taylor Baez as Young Selena pic.twitter.com/5S0jYTXmic — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) November 12, 2019

Part one of Selena: The Series is set to premiere in 2020 on Netflix.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.