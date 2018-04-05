Viral tweet of dance troupe twerking gives new life to Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

HOUSTON - A viral tweet showing a dance troupe performing to the tune of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” has catapulted the song back onto the Billboard charts more than 40 years after it was released.

AP Photo/Richard Drew Members of the rock group Fleetwood Mac celebrate their Grammy Award in Los Angeles, Feb. 23, 1978. From left: Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, and John McVie.

In the tweet by user @bottledfleet, the Alcorn Golden Girls, dancers at Mississippi’s Alcorn State University, are seen dancing to the classic song.

“Fleetwood Mac’s music is so boring, you can’t even dance to it”



Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/2QmrFycHy2 — i m m i g r ❀ n t (@bottledfleet) March 22, 2018

CNBC reported the song is now No. 14 on the Hot Rock Songs chart with 1.9 million streams.

As of this writing, the tweet has been retweeted more than 142,000 times and liked more than 336,000 times.

CNBC noted "Dreams" is Fleetwood Mac's only No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching the top spot on June 18, 1977.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.