Travis Scott drops 'Astroworld' album

HOUSTON - Houston’s own Travis Scott released his much-anticipated “Astroworld” album early Friday.

The 17-track album is a nod to the shuttered amusement park that once called the Astrodome area in southwest Houston home.

The 26-year-old rapper announced the release on Twitter with a photo of him standing on the wing of an airplane with the artwork of the slightly-modified old Astroworld logo he’s released in previews of the album.

“Travis Scott sent a message to Apple Music about his third album, playfully attributed to Stormi, his infant daughter with girlfriend Kylie Jenner,” the editors’ notes read on iTunes.

On Monday, the rapper dropped a trailer for his album on YouTube. It starts with a launch countdown reminiscent of those heard during the moon missions. Scott then runs and rides through an abandoned mall as planets circle overhead and meteors crash.

The defunct theme park holds a nostalgic place in the hearts of Houstonians. More than 100 acres, the park opened in June 1968 and closed in October 2005. During its opening weekend, more than 50,000 people visited the park, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

