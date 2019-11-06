What Tim Tebow told inmates during his visit to a Texas maximum-security prison

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

HOUSTON - Texas Department of Criminal Justice recently released a video which documented the day inmates at Alfred D. Hughes maximum-security prison received a surprise visit from Tim Tebow last month.

Meaning Where You Are Life is never exactly what you expect it to be. And for all of us, the toughest part is knowing where to go from the bottom. Fortunately for the Hughes Unit, they're paid a visit by a couple guys that know what that feels like in Tim Tebow and Jep Robertson. And they simply want to help find the courage to push back up. Posted by Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Friday, November 1, 2019

After speaking at a pro-life Care Net banquet in Waco, Tebow took a 40-minute drive to Gatesville to surprise inmates at Alfred D. Hughes Unit.

"I know it sounds weird, going to a prison, but man I just feel like it's something God put on my heart a long time ago and he said, 'Hey, most of the world forgot about them, but you don't forget.' So I try not to forget," Tebow told reporters. "I try to get with them and share with the hope that we have in our faith, to share encouragement...how they matter to me but more importantly how they matter to God."

According to Sports Spectrum, the visit was arranged after an inmates father contacted the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Tebow along with Duck Dynasty star Jep Robertson and Suzanne and Terry McDonald of Discipleship Unlimited prison ministry shared the word of God with more than 250 men.

"He was just telling them that he was there because he loves them and they have a purpose and they can fulfill that purpose even where they are," Suzanne McDonald told KWTX. "And he told them God loves them and there is nothing they could have done that would interfere with that love."

During the visit, Tebow gathered with the inmates to take a picture which he later posted on his Instagram with the caption, "So grateful to spend time with my new brothers in Christ at Alfred Hughes Prison and encouraging them in the hope that Jesus brings!"

