T.I. accompanies daughter, 18, to doctor appointments to make sure hymen is intact

On a recent episode of the Life Hacks podcast, the 39-year-old rapper told hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham that he has "yearly trips to the gynecologist" with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah, "to check her hymen."

T.I. -- who shares Deyjah with his ex, Ms. Niko -- said that the yearly gynecologist appointment began after his daughter turned 16.

"Right after the birthday, we celebrate and then usually, like, the day after the party, she's enjoying her gifts, I put a sticky note on the door [that says,] 'Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30,'" he said.

T.I. said that Deyjah's doctor initially expressed privacy concerns over sharing the teen's medical information without her consent.

"The doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, 'Well, you know sir, I have to, in order for me to share information...'" T.I. said, trailing off. "I said, 'Deyjah, they want you to sign this... so we can share information. Is there anything that you would not want me to know? Oh, OK. See, Doc? Ain't no problem.'"

The doctor informed T.I. that a "broken" hymen doesn't always come from having sex, rather people can be born without one or break theirs doing anything from inserting a tampon to riding a horse. Still, T.I. insisted he wanted the doctor's report.

"They come and say, 'OK, well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken, like, bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity,'" he recalled. "So I say, 'Look, doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports, man. Just check the hymen, please and give me back my results expeditiously.'"

"I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact," T.I. added.

The rapper went on to disparage virgins in general, telling the hosts, "They're no fun. Who wants a virgin? Like, really? All that work."

T.I. says he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter Deyjah to make sure she’s maintaining her virginity.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/KZJ1dDU858 — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) November 6, 2019

Despite his strong opinions on his daughter's virginity, in a June episode of the VH1 reality show he co-stars on with his wife, Tiny Harris, T.I. had a different reaction to learning that their 15-year-old son, King, was sexually active. Tiny and T.I. also share a 3-year-old daughter, Heiress, and an 11-year-old son, Major. Additionally, T.I. has two older sons, Messiah and Domani, who are 18 and 19 respectively, with his ex, Lashon Dixon.

"I don't want any of my children to have sex before it's time, but who's to say when it's time," he said on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, before revealing that the same sentiment does not apply to his daughter.

"However, I will definitely feel different about a boy than I will about a girl," he said. "And that's just the God's honest truth. I don't think there's any father out there who'd tell you any different."

Watch the video below for more on T.I.

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B and T.I. React to Their Wildest Fashion Moments (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Cardi B and T.I. Look Back at Some of Their Iconic Fashion Moments (Exclusive)

Is Cardi B Joining Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Halftime Show?

T.I. Says Kanye West Is ‘Certainly Serious’ About Running for President