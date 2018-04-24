This Selena-inspired Fiesta hat is a hit with singing icon's brother

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Queen of Tejano and Fiesta is a pairing worth celebrating, and Selena’s brother did just that Friday when he tweeted a photo of a man’s Fiesta hat featuring the late singing icon.

A.B. Quintanilla wrote on Twitter, “This is how you start your weekend.”

This is how you start your weekend!!!💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/2qjxyHgcAr — A.B. Quintanilla 3 (@ABQuintanilla3) April 20, 2018

The San Antonio Express-News reported that while the man's hat may have attracted the most attention, Selena dolls and photos decorated many Fiesta hats at the event's opening party on April 19 in Hemisfair Park in downtown San Antonio.

