This is when you can see Elton John's final tour concerts in Houston

HOUSTON - Elton John announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from touring.
John will perform in Houston for the last time in December. (SEE TOUR DATE LIST BELOW)
John explained that after he completes his farewell tour, he won't be touring anymore because the priorities in his life have changed -- his focus being his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons, Elijah and Zachary, Entertainment Tonight reported.
"I don't want to miss them and I don't want them to miss me," he said. "I've had a good run."
John's three-year farewell jaunt around the globe is called "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."
TOUR DATES:
Sep. 8 - Allentown, PA at PPL Center
Sep. 11 - 12 - Philadelphia, PA at The Wells Fargo Center
Sep. 15 - Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center
Sep. 16 - University Park, PA at Bryce Jordan Center
Sep. 19 - Hartford, CT at XL Center
Sep. 21 - 22 - Washington DC at Capital One Arena
Sep. 25 - 26 - Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre
Sep. 28 - Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre
Sep. 29 - Québec City, QC at Videotron Centre
Oct. 4 - Montreal, QC at Bell Centre
Oct. 6 - Boston, MA at TD Garden
Oct. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 12 - Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 15 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
Oct. 18 - 19 - New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 23 - Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 24 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 26 - 27 - Chicago, IL at United Center
Oct. 30 - St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center
Nov. 2 - Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center
Nov. 3 - Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena
Nov. 8 - New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
Nov. 23 - Sunrise, FL at BB&T Center
Nov. 24 - Miami, FL at AmericanAirlines Arena
Nov. 27 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center
Nov. 28 - Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
Nov. 30 & December 1 - Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena
Dec. 4 - Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Dec. 6 - New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
Dec. 8 - 9 - Houston, TX at Toyota Center
Dec. 12 - San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center
Dec. 14 - 15 - Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
Jan. 11, 2019 - Boise, ID at Taco Bell Arena
Jan. 12, 2019 - Portland, OR at Moda Center
Jan. 15, 2019 - Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center
Jan. 16, 2019 - Sacramento, CA at Golden1 Center
Jan. 18, 2019 - Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena
Jan. 19, 2019 - San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose
Jan. 22 - 23, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center
Jan. 26, 2019 - Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena
Jan. 29, 2019 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
Feb. 7, 2019 - Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
Feb. 9, 2019 - Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
Feb. 12, 2019 - Omaha, NE at CenturyLink Center
Feb. 13, 2019 - Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center
Feb. 19, 2019 - Milwaukee, WI at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
Feb. 21, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN at Target Center
Feb. 27, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH at U.S. Bank Arena
March 1, 2019 - Albany, NY at Times Union Center
March 8, 2019 - Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center
March 12, 2019 - Raleigh, NC atPNC Arena
March 13, 2019 - Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena
March 15, 2019 - Jacksonville, FL at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
