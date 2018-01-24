This is when you can see Elton John's final tour concerts in Houston

HOUSTON - Elton John announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from touring.

John will perform in Houston for the last time in December. (SEE TOUR DATE LIST BELOW)

John explained that after he completes his farewell tour, he won't be touring anymore because the priorities in his life have changed -- his focus being his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons, Elijah and Zachary, Entertainment Tonight reported.

"I don't want to miss them and I don't want them to miss me," he said. "I've had a good run."

John's three-year farewell jaunt around the globe is called "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."

TOUR DATES:

Sep. 8 - Allentown, PA at PPL Center

Sep. 11 - 12 - Philadelphia, PA at The Wells Fargo Center

Sep. 15 - Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center

Sep. 16 - University Park, PA at Bryce Jordan Center

Sep. 19 - Hartford, CT at XL Center

Sep. 21 - 22 - Washington DC at Capital One Arena

Sep. 25 - 26 - Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

Sep. 28 - Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre

Sep. 29 - Québec City, QC at Videotron Centre

Oct. 4 - Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

Oct. 6 - Boston, MA at TD Garden

Oct. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 12 - Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 15 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

Oct. 18 - 19 - New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 23 - Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 24 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 26 - 27 - Chicago, IL at United Center

Oct. 30 - St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center

Nov. 2 - Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center

Nov. 3 - Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena

Nov. 8 - New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

Nov. 23 - Sunrise, FL at BB&T Center

Nov. 24 - Miami, FL at AmericanAirlines Arena

Nov. 27 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center

Nov. 28 - Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

Nov. 30 & December 1 - Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena

Dec. 4 - Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Dec. 6 - New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

Dec. 8 - 9 - Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Dec. 12 - San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

Dec. 14 - 15 - Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Jan. 11, 2019 - Boise, ID at Taco Bell Arena

Jan. 12, 2019 - Portland, OR at Moda Center

Jan. 15, 2019 - Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center

Jan. 16, 2019 - Sacramento, CA at Golden1 Center

Jan. 18, 2019 - Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

Jan. 19, 2019 - San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose

Jan. 22 - 23, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

Jan. 26, 2019 - Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena

Jan. 29, 2019 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

Feb. 7, 2019 - Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

Feb. 9, 2019 - Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

Feb. 12, 2019 - Omaha, NE at CenturyLink Center

Feb. 13, 2019 - Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center

Feb. 19, 2019 - Milwaukee, WI at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Feb. 21, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN at Target Center

Feb. 27, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH at U.S. Bank Arena

March 1, 2019 - Albany, NY at Times Union Center

March 8, 2019 - Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

March 12, 2019 - Raleigh, NC atPNC Arena

March 13, 2019 - Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena

March 15, 2019 - Jacksonville, FL at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

