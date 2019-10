Hotels.com/TODAY

Feeling nostalgic for the 90's? Try booking this Lisa Frank themed room in Los Angeles. The space is filled with colorful walls, furniture and even includes Lisa Frank "school supplies."

Bookings for the Lisa Frank flat in Los Angeles can only be made through Hotels.com from October 11-27.

