This Houston LGBTQ country bar has been named one of the best honky-tonks in Texas

HOUSTON - By Samara Perez/KPRC Contributor

After traveling 3,000 miles across Texas, Texas Monthly gathered a list of the seven best honky-tonk's in the state and one of them is in Houston.

Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon is the largest LGBTQ country bar in the state, according to Texas Monthly and was named by their publication as one of the seven best in the state.

The business celebrated its six-year anniversary this past weekend.

What is a honky-tonk?

Texas Monthly describes honky-tonk as a term hard to define. These establishments are usually only a few decades old, have limited snack options, and are not considered a night-club or a dance hall.

Its history

Formerly known as Esquire Ballroom, it opened its doors in 1955 and was open for 40 years. The building served as a boxing venue, a quinceañera hall and a night club. Until in 2013, it opened its doors as honky-tonk.

Stars like Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline, George Jones and many others used to perform at the bar.

About the business

Parking: Free

Cover: $5

Location: 11410 Hempstead Highway

Links: Facebook, Neon Boots website

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.