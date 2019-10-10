Third time's a charm! See Dave Chappelle tonight at another surprise performance

HOUSTON - Dave Chappelle is not leaving Houston just yet. The comedian announced a surprise performance happening Thursday night in the Bronze Peacock Room at House of Blues.

Chappelle first surprised fans in Houston on Tuesday with the announcement of an intimate show happening the same night, then again on Wednesday. Tickets went on sale at 3 p.m. both days and sold out quickly.

The Bronze Peacock Room accommodates no more than 200 guests. To get tickets for tonight's show fans will need to join the virtual waiting room to be placed in line. Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. on Live Nation.



