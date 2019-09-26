The Who lead singer Roger Daltrey loses his voice in middle of Houston concert

HOUSTON - Fans of The Who left the Toyota Center earlier than expected Wednesday night after the band had to cut their concert short.

About eight songs into their performance, lead singer Roger Daltrey lost his voice.

After struggling through the song “Who Are You,” Daltrey said he couldn't go on. He complained of allergies and ended the concert.

Fans told KPRC 2 the concert was great while it lasted but it's unfortunate that it ended so soon.

On stage, the band promised to come back and honor all tickets from the abbreviated show.

Simon Townshend, younger brother to The Who guitarist Pete Townshend, is traveling with the band and apologized to fans online.

Full house and everyone ready to have a great time. Such a shame. Sorry Houston but these things happen. We’ll be back, my big bruv promised the crowd that so I have no doubt. See you all soon. https://t.co/y9auUQ3aDq — Simon Townshend (@STOfficialUK) September 26, 2019

There is no word on when the rescheduled concert will be held. Officials at The Toyota Center said more information will be coming soon.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.