Target's back-to-school teacher discount: This is what you need to know, products included in offer

HOUSTON - Target is offering teachers a 15 percent discount on some classroom supplies during this back-to-school season.

It’s the first time the retailer has run the discount that includes pens, pencils, crayons and markers, as well as classroom storage and organization, as well as tissues and hand sanitizer. The company says other items will also be included, but has not released a list yet of included items.

A Target blog post explains teachers should go to Target.com/teacherprep starting July 15 to share some information in exchange for a coupon code. It’s unclear as of this writing what information will be collected.

