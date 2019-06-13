Summer of Selena: How to celebrate the Queen of Tejano all season

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HOUSTON - This summer, Houston has many opportunities to commemorate and celebrate Selena, the Queen of Tejano.

It has been 24 years since Selena’s death, and the Grammy Award winner still has a huge impact on the Latin music industry.

The following events this summer in Houston will allow fans to celebrate her legacy and music.

"Selena" (1997): June 14 and July 1 at Rooftop Cinema Club

Released in March 1997, "Selena" honors the Texas star and shows her unique journey through both music and fame. Rooftop Cinema Club is a special outdoor movie theatre for those age 18 and over that shows the whole Houston skyline and boasts comfortable seats and extensive food and drink options. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m., but doors open at 6:30. For tickets, click here.

Monica’s “Bidi Bidi" Tribute, June 15 at Rockefeller’s

Monica Trevino has been performing tributes with her band since 2017. The “Bidi Bidi” Tribute will include all of Selena’s top hits and more. On Saturday at 8 p.m., tickets will be available to watch live for $12-$55. Tickets are available here.

The Music of Selena, July 12 and 13 at The Houston Symphony

With guest director, Andrés Franco and vocalist, Isabel Marie Sánchez, the Houston Symphony promises to bring Selena’s music to new heights. Sanchez said she will perform all of Selena’s hits and encourages fans to dress up for the concert in their favorite Selena-inspired outfit. Franco said via the Houston Symphony, "I really feel honored to perform her songs, especially with the symphony. It’s going to be beautiful. I just can’t wait to hear all the instruments bring it to life." On July 12, the concert will be at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, July 13, there will be two performances, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more concert information and tickets click here.

