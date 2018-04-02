Stripes convenience stores to sell 2 new Selena commemorative cups

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stripes convenience stores have announced that they are releasing two new limited edition and limited release Selena commemorative collectible cups that will be sold in Stripes stores in both Texas and Louisiana on Saturday, April 7.

The press release said that customers and Selena fans may line up at Stripes stores for their chance to purchase a cup at 8 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the 9 a.m. release time.

The cups will be priced at $2.99 and will be available while supplies last. Portions of the cup sales will benefit the Selena Foundation.

