Stevie Wonder Reveals Plans for Kidney Transplant: 'I'm All Good'

Stevie Wonder is set to undergo a kidney transplant later this year.

The music legend revealed the news during his set at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London on Saturday.

"So what's gonna happen is this, I'm going to have surgery," he told the crowd in a video posted on Twitter by a BBC News correspondent. "I'm going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year."



"I'm all good. I'm all good. I'm all good. I have a donor. It's all good," Wonder continued. "I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love. You ain't got to hear no rumors about nothing. I told you what’s up -- I’m good."

The moment, this evening at Hyde Park, Stevie Wonder told us why he would be taking a break from performing.... pic.twitter.com/pwfjnczGKx — Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) July 6, 2019

Wonder also added that he would be taking a break from performing due to his health issue, once again reassuring fans that there is nothing to worry about.

That day, Wonder joined Celine Dion, Josh Groban and Lionel Richie, among others, at the Hyde Park music event. There was also a slew of celebrities in attendance, including Adele, Nicole Richie, Sam Smith, David Schwimmer and Kate Beckinsale.

At Stevie Wonder’s concert in Hyde Park with Schwimmer & Beckinsale pic.twitter.com/KWXmjluMgb — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) July 6, 2019

