'Steel Magnolias' returning to theaters for film's 30th anniversary

HOUSTON - Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts are back together on the big screen for the 30th anniversary of the film’s release.

On May 19, 21, and 22, theaters will host the beloved film for audiences ready to relive the joy and sadness of the heartwarming southern story.

In Houston, tickets are available at the Regal Grand Parkway 22, Memorial City Mall, and Regal Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24.

The event will feature the movie in a digital print, remastered in 2K and a 5.1 upmix from restored audio.

Tickets are now available at Fathom Events.



