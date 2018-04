ORLANDO, Fla. - Starflyer, Orlando area's newest and tallest attraction, is one step closer to opening.

The $10 million attraction, located near the Orlando Eye on International Drive, will take riders about 420 feet in the air and swing them around.

Officials say it's the tallest ride of its kind in the world.

