'Sonic the Hedgehog' trailer re-released - and people like it

The newly redesigned Sonic (at right) looks more like the video game character fans are familiar with.

(CNN) - What has bigger eyes, fewer teeth, and more of what you may remember from your childhood?

Sonic, the beloved '90s video game icon, got the facelift that fans have been clamoring for following the horrified backlash that the original "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie trailer received.

Fans came down hard on the original design when the original trailer debuted back in late April. Sonic, they said, looked drastically different from the lovable hedgehog they had grown up playing.

Director Jeff Fowler had tweeted he would make changes, saying both Paramount and Sega were open to changes.

"Thank you for the support," Fowler wrote on Twitter at the time. "And the criticism. The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be... #sonicmovie #gottafixfast "

The new trailer that dropped today shows off the result.

Sonic The Hedgehog is speeding to theatres for a big screen adventure for the whole family! Watch the new @SonicMovie trailer now, and #CatchSonic in theatres February 14! pic.twitter.com/UUo9ctMbte — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) November 12, 2019

In replies to the tweet showing off the new trailer, fans had overwhelmingly positive responses to the redesign.

"Absolutely in love with the new design. Thank you! If only more creators actually listen and care when fans want an authentic creation of their favorite characters," one user replied on Twitter.

"Y'all nailed it. I am excited for this movie!!" another person wrote on Twitter.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" was originally slated to release on Nov. 8, but it was pushed back until Feb. 14, 2020, to accommodate for the redesign.

