Some people really want Elsa to come out in 'Frozen 2'

(CNN) - Speculation over Elsa's sexuality is ramping up in anticipation of "Frozen II."

Yes, people actually are interested in whether the Disney character is gay.

Here's the back story: In 2016, Twitter got behind a #GetElsaAGirlfriend campaign for the sequel to the hit 2013 film.

When the first trailer for "Frozen II" dropped in February 2019, some were convinced that the character of Iduna, voiced by Evan Rachel Wood, was the ice queen's new love interest.

The theory got even bigger once social media started circulating a story by NPC Daily headlined "IT'S OFFICIAL: Disney announces Elsa will be a lesbian in Frozen 2" in March.

The problem was NPC Daily is a satire site and the story is totally not true.

But that hasn't stopped people from hoping. Elsa's struggle to come to terms with her powers in "Frozen" marked her as both a feminist and an outsider. And she doesn't have the prince boyfriend that's typical of these kinds of characters.

For the record, Disney never has addressed Elsa's, or any of the other character's, sexuality.

And don't look to the woman who voices Elsa, actress Idina Menzel, to be able to tell us either.

In 2015, Menzel awkwardly had to let it go during a talk show appearance after she tried to talk about whether Elsa was looking for a "gentleman friend." A video of the appearance made the rounds on social media.

What we do know is that "Frozen II" hits theaters November 22 and it looks to be intense.

As for whom Elsa loves, we are sure the wondering never bothered her anyway.

