Solange Knowles coming to Houston's Third Ward after dropping album 'When I Get Home'

HOUSTON - In wake of her album release "When I Get Home," Solange Knowles is returning to her Houston roots and her former Houston neighborhood this weekend.

A representative for Knowles told KPRC the singer will appear at one of the Third Ward "album experience" events Sunday, but would not disclose which one. Some of the events are closed and others are open to the public.

Columbia Records Solange Knowles

Here are the details for the events:

"When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience" @ Vita Mutari Salon

Sunday, March 3

Vita Mutari Salon



"When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience" @ St John's Church

Sunday, March 3

St John's Church

"When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience" @ Unity Bank

Sunday, March 3

Unity National Bank - Blodgett

"When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience" @ Texan Tire & Wheel

Sunday, March 3

Texan Tire & Wheel

"When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience" @ Ensemble Theater

Sunday, March 3

Ensemble Theater

"When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience" @ SHAPE Community Center

Sunday, March 3

SHAPE Community Center

"When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience" @ Project Row Houses

Sunday, March 3

Project Row Houses

"When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience" @ Emancipation Gym

Sunday, March 3

Emancipation Gym

"When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience" @ Houston Museum of African American Culture

Sunday, March 3

Houston Museum-African American Culture

The events are connected to the album she dropped Friday called “When I Get Home,” which Knowles wrote, performed and executive produced. A news release notes that the album draws on the influence of Houston’s Third Ward where Knowles grew up. The album is called an "exploration of origin."

According to the release, Knowles wanted to answer the question, "How much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution?" To do that, she returned to Third Ward Houston to answer it.

Knowles' album includes contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Chassol, Playboi Carti, Standing on the Corner, Panda Bear, Devin the Dude, The-Dream and others. It also features samples from Third Ward’s own Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad, poet Pat Parker and Scarface.



Here is the "When I Get Home" track list:

1. "Things I Imagined"

2. "S McGregor (interlude)"

3. "Down with the Clique"

4. "Way to the Show"

5. "Can I Hold the Mic (interlude)"

6. "Stay Flo"

7. "Dreams"

8. "Nothing without Intention (interlude)"

9. "Almeda"

10. "Time (is)"

11. "My Skin My Logo"

12. "We Deal with the Freak'n (intermission)"

13. "Jerrod"

14. "Binz"

15. "Beltway"

16. "Exit Scott (interlude)"

17. "Sound of Rain"

18. "Not Screwed! (interlude)"

19. "I'm a Witness"





