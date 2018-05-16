Sofia Ojeda learns what happens when you drop your phone behind Buckingham Palace's gates

HOUSTON - Ever wondered what happens when you drop something in a really unfortunate place?

Watch the Facebook Live video from KPRC2’s Sofia Ojeda outside Buckingham Palace and you’ll know.

Ahead of the royal wedding, Ojeda was filming a Facebook Live video outside the palace in London Wednesday afternoon when she moved to show viewers the scene beyond the palace gates. However, Ojeda lost her grip on her phone when she tried to zoom in and the phone dropped to the ground.

“Oh no,” she said. “Oh crap. (Expletive.) My phone just dropped.”

Ojeda tried to ask other tourists to use their selfie stick to grab the phone back from beyond the gate, but they wouldn't part with it.

The Facebook Live continued to run as gray clouds passed overhead, and Ojeda continued in her desperate attempts to retrieve her phone.

“Crap, crap, crap,” Ojeda said. “Oh my gosh, it’s right there. Hello? … We have a problem. … It’s still going live, by the way.”

Ojeda eventually got her phone back with the help of one of the British police officers or “bobbies” patrolling the area. In the last moments of the Facebook Live, viewers can see the officer's checkered cap.

The eight-minute Facebook Live ended with Ojeda’s phone safely back in the American reporter’s hands, back on the tourists' side of the gate.

Ojeda wrote back to us this short synopsis of what happened:

"OMG. I thought my phone was gone for good. I was shooting the Facebook Live, and wanted to shoot past the bars so we could get a close look at the castle... and then my phone dropped. It dropped so far away that I could not get it. Several people tried to help me. One woman had a selfie stick, but I think she was afraid of putting anything through the gates so she said I could not use it. The guard was nice enough to pick it up and hand it to me. We asked our cab driver what happens if you drops your cell phone in the gates. He laughed and said, 'The guards shoot you.' So I guess I'm lucky to be alive? Thank you Queen Elizabeth."

