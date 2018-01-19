Social media posts by the future Mrs. George Springer just days before the wedding

HOUSTON - If you follow Charlise Castro on social media, you know she is not one of those people who posts several times a day. In fact, she barely posts several times a month. But this week, just days before her wedding to George Springer, the bride-to-be is treating Astros fans to a look inside her relationship with the World Series MVP.

On Thursday, Castro surprised her Instagram followers with a post and a video story.

The post showed both Castro and a shirtless Springer looking seriously into the camera. Her caption: "Moody." The location for the post was Newport Beach, California. That could very well be their Jan. 20 wedding spot; previous reports said the nuptials would be near San Diego.

Moody 🍭 A post shared by Charlise Castro🐯 (@charlisecastro) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:19am PST

Castro had a little more fun with the video post in her Instagram story. The first image showed Castro and Springer in that same "moody" picture. The caption said, "Y so serious." The next image showed both smiling (and filtered) with the caption, "Jk he loves me."

The couple seems to be enjoying their pre-wedding bliss. Astros fans are happy too, getting to see one of Houston's "it couples" so in love. So keep the posts coming. We know Springer won't be posting (he is not active on social media) so we are counting on you, Charlise!

