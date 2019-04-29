Singer Peabo Bryson hospitalized after mild heart attack, rep says

Jaymee Rodriguez (L) and Peabo Bryson perform onstage during the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala at Washington Hilton on November 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall…

NEW YORK - A rep for Peabo Bryson says the R&B singer, known for hits such as "Beauty & the Beast" and "A Whole New World," is hospitalized after suffering a "mild heart attack."

A statement released Monday says the double Grammy-winner was stricken Saturday morning and is now in stable condition. The rep says both doctors and family are "optimistic for a speedy recovery" and welcome prayers on his behalf.

The 68-year-old with the silky tenor has had numerous hits, including "If You're Ever in My Arms Again" and "Tonight I Celebrate My Love" with Roberta Flack.

