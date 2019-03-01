Selena Rose Cup: Here's the next Stripes cup design before its official debut

HOUSTON - The next Stripes Selena cup is on the way, but some got a sneak peek at the latest design via images shared on social media.

The Selena Rose Cup will make its official debut on March 9.

Stripes shared a look at the cup live on its Facebook and Instagram accounts, and some fans snapped shots of the design showing the “Queen of Tejano” dressed in a sleeveless purple top and wearing large hoop earrings. The design also features gray and white roses with Selena’s name is written in red.





