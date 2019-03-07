'School of Rock' actor who played guitar prodigy accused of stealing -- guitars

Actor/musician Jack Black (R) and Joey Gaydos Jr. appear on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios on September 26, 2003 in Burbank, California.

Joey Gaydos, best known for playing a guitar prodigy in the beloved 2003 rock music comedy "School of Rock," faces multiple charges in Florida after authorities say he swiped several expensive guitars.

The 27-year-old actor who played Zack Mooneyham alongside Jack Black was arrested after several thefts spanning the past five weeks, authorities said Wednesday.

Joseph "Joey" Gaydos Jr. has open theft and shoplifting cases in Sarasota, Venice and North Port, police and arrest records showed.

On Jan. 31 in North Port, Gaydos asked a store clerk if he could play an $800 Les Paul Epiphone Prophecy guitar — and he did, before dashing out without paying, according to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Officer Ralph Casselli.

The heavily redacted report didn't show how police tracked down Gaydos, before his arrest on Feb. 25.

For more, go to NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.