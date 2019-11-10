Sandra Bullock signs on for new Netflix film 'Unforgiven'

(CNN) - Sandra Bullock will be back on Netflix.

Following the success of "Bird Box," the actress has signed on to star in a feature film adaptation of "Unforgiven," based on a British three-part series that aired in 2009.

"Mission: Impossible -- Rogue Nation" director and writer Christopher McQuarrie wrote the script, and German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt will direct.

"This one is near and dear to my heart," McQuarrie wrote on Twitter, adding that he's honored to know it's in "such good hands." He added that he'd written a first draft almost a decade ago.

The show centers around a woman, imprisoned for a violent crime, who attempts to rebuild her life after being released from prison. She faces a society that refuses to let her move forward.

"Bird Box" was Bullock's first collaboration with Netflix, and that project is currently in sequel development as a book.

McQuarrie is working on the next two "Mission: Impossible" movies, and is developing Bill Clinton and James Patterson's novel "The President Is Missing" for Showtime.

