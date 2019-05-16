Rolling Stones announce new Houston tour date in July as No Filter set to roll through U.S.

HOUSTON - The Rolling Stones have released new tour dates since Mick Jagger underwent successful heart surgery, with one date in Houston in July.

The No Filter tour will visit Houston on July 27 at NRG Stadium. Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates, Rolling Stone reported.

Since surgery, Jagger has posted a video of himself dancing on Twitter. The tweet was widely praised by fans, excited to see the star back in action. Band Marroon 5 wrote "Moves like..." in response to the tweet, a reference to their song paying homage to the singer.

Rolling Stones 2019 No Filter U.S. Tour

June 21 – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field

June 25 – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field

June 29 – Ontario, Canada at Burl’s Creek

July 3 – Washington, DC at FedExField

July 7 – Foxboro, MA at Gillette Stadium

July 14 – New Orleans, LA at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19 – Jacksonville, FL at TIAA Bank Field

July 23 – Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 – Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

August 1 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

August 5 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

August 10 – Denver, CO at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14 – Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field

August 18 – Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium

August 22 – Pasadena, CA at The Rose Bowl

August 26 – Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium

August 31 – Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

