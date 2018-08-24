Robin Leach, host of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,' dies at 76

Television host and writer Robin Leach appears during the unveiling of his celebrity star at the Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort during the CineVegas film festival June 15, 2009, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS - Robin Leach, celebrity columnist and TV host, has died according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

He's known for his catchphrase "Champagne wishes and caviar dreams" from the 1980s TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous."

A statement released from Leach's son, Steven, reveals Leach died early Friday morning:

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow.”

According to the Review Journal, Leach moved to Las Vegas in 1999 and chronicled celebrities and star-studded events for newspaper companies, most recently for the Review Journal and for the Las Vegas Sun.

Leach caught the journalism bug when he was merely 10 years old. He wrote as a student and eventually landed an editor position at the Daily Mail at the age of 18.

After writing for several newspapers and magazines in the United States, Leach's big break into television happened in 1984, when "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" debuted, the Review Journal reports.

