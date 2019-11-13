Reports: 'Days of Our Lives' cast released from contracts, show going on hiatus

LOS ANGELES - It appears that the stars of one of America's longest-running soap operas will soon be looking for work.

Both TV Line and TMZ reported Tuesday that the entire cast of NBC's "Days of Uur Lives" was released from their contracts and that the show will go on indefinite hiatus at the end of November. The network, however, stopped short of canceling the show.

The entertainment news websites reported that the cast has shot enough episodes to keep the show on the air through the summer.

TMZ reported that the network will decide whether to renew the soap early next year.

"Days," which takes place in the fictional town of Salem, has been a midafternoon entertainment mainstay for decades. The first episode of the 55-season television show aired in 1965.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.