Reba McEntire is in Houston: Country music icon interviewed during benefit for breast cancer cause

Reba McEntire and KPRC 2's Frank Billingsley at the Razzle Dazzle "Bloom" Luncheon on Oct. 10, 2019 in Houston.

HOUSTON - Country music icon, actress and entrepreneur Reba McEntire is in Houston Thursday for a hospital benefit, and she spoke with KPRC 2's Frank Billingsley during the event.

McEntire spoke with Billingsley during the 10th anniversary of the annual Razzle Dazzle "Bloom" Luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel to benefit early detection and outreach programs at the Bobetta C. Lindig Breast Center at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Today I have the honor of leading a conversation with Reba! Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle for breast cancer! #razzledazzle #kprc2 @memorialhermann Posted by KPRC2 Frank Billingsley on Thursday, October 10, 2019

