Reba McEntire is in Houston: Country music icon interviewed during benefit for breast cancer cause

HOUSTON - Country music icon, actress and entrepreneur Reba McEntire is in Houston Thursday for a hospital benefit, and she spoke with KPRC 2's Frank Billingsley during the event.
McEntire spoke with Billingsley during the 10th anniversary of the annual Razzle Dazzle "Bloom" Luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel to benefit early detection and outreach programs at the Bobetta C. Lindig Breast Center at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Be sure to watch KPRC 2 broadcasts throughout the day for his interview.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.