Rapper XXXTentacion dead after being shot in Florida

Rapper XXXTentacion is reportedly dead at age 20, after being shot in Florida on Monday.

The rising star, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. He was shot earlier Monday outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.

XXXTentacion had been at RIVA Motorsports checking out inventory, the sheriff's office said. He was in his black vehicle and preparing to leave when two armed suspects approached him. At least one of them fired, and then both suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. Investigators don't have a motive, and no arrests have been made.

Stephanie Martinez, a 29-year-old mother who lives in the neighborhood, was just coming back from the pool with her kids when she heard three shots. She drove to the end of the street and saw the rapper's body in the car.

The Broward County Sheriff later tweeted that they had responded to "an incident regarding a shooting" in Deerfield Beach.

"Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m.," the tweet continued. "An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital."

#BreakingNews#BSO is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

The Sheriff's Office later tweeted that "the adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead."

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

The Sheriff's Office confirmed that the male was rapper XXXTentacion.

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Onfroy began rapping at age 15 and broke onto the scene in 2017 with his single "Look at Me." He released his debut album, 17, the same year, and followed it up with ?, which was released in March.

The controversial rapper was also plagued by legal issues, having faced charges of gun possession, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. In October 2016, he was arrested on charges of false imprisonment, witness tampering, and aggravated battery of a pregnant victim -- his former girlfriend -- ultimately facing 15 felony charges in the case. He was sent to jail in December 2017 for violating bond in the domestic battery case, but was later released on house arrest. In March, a judge ruled that XXXTentacion could be released from house arrest in order to tour in support of his new album.