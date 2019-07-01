Rapper Common to perform with the Houston Symphony: How to get tickets for the one-night-only show

Common performs onstage during The Art Of Elysium's 11th Annual Celebration with John Legend at Barker Hangar on January 6, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

HOUSTON - Rapper Common is coming to Houston for a one-night-only performance with the Houston Symphony on September 4 at 7:30 p.m at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts.

The symphony, conducted by Steven Reineke, will perform selections from Common's latest albums, including the upcoming album “Let Love” due later this summer, as well as some of his most memorable hits.

Since his 1992 album Can I Borrow a Dollar?, Common has remained one of hip-hop’s and popular culture’s most influential figures. In 2015, having starred in the film Selma, Common won the Academy Award─alongside John Legend─for “Best Original Song in a Motion Picture” for “Glory,” which was featured in the film. His 11th studio album, “Black America Again” on the ARTium/Def Jam label, features a collaboration with Stevie Wonder on the title track, as well as the end-title track to Ava Duvernay’s powerful Oscar-Nominated documentary 13TH, for which he also received the 2017 Emmy for “Best Music and Lyrics.”

Common and Reineke, Houston Symphony Principal POPS Conductor, previously collaborated with symphony orchestras across the nation, beginning with the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C. -- where Reineke also serves as Principal POPS Conductor -- which created this program for Common. Other orchestras include the San Francisco Symphony and the Chicago Symphony, the artist’s hometown.

“Hip-hop has a spontaneity to it and a freedom to it whereas orchestras and symphonies perform with written music, so you know what bar you’re going to end,” Common told WBEZ Chicago of performing with a symphony. “It makes me stay on my toes.”

Tickets are now on sale at houstonsymphony.org and 713.224.7575. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday–Saturday, 12–6 p.m.).



